Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.62. 515,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.