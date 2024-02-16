Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.66. 308,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

