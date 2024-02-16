Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 144 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $379.36. The company had a trading volume of 439,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,845. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $43,117,206. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

