Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,447 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after acquiring an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.42. 10,830,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,247,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

