Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,667,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 931,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

