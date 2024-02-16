Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE DOC opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

