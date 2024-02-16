PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Up 1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 16,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 33,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

