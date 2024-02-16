Piper Sandler Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of PCOR opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Procore Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

