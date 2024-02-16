Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,890,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 158,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 34.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,594,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,126,012. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

