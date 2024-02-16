PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,362 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $79,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 433,106 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

