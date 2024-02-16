PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 38,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $50,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RSP stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $160.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

