PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,959 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $87,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 85,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

