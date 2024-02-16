PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $47.39 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

