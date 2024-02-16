PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53.01 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 49,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,315,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,486,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 447,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

