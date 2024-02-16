PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62.83 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $428.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

