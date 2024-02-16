PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $61,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

