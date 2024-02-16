PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 31,778 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $71,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,532.4% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 467,209 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
VONG stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
