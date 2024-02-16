PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,927 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $70,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

