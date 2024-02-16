PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 54,971 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $55,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

