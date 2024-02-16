PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,899 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Boeing by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,016,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $194,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.