PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $78.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 72.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

