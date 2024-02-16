Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,467,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

