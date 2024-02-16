Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$496,346.48 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE PD traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.25. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.08.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

