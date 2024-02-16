Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$496,346.48 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48.
Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96.
TSE PD traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.25. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
