Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$115.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.10. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$87.68 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.674505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.