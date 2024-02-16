Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.30.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE PBH opened at C$92.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.68 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.674505 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.