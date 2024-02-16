Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

SQQQ stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

