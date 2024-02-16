Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daktronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 223,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAKT. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $12.42.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

