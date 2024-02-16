Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

