Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 312,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

