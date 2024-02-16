Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $244.86 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $247.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,500,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

