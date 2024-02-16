Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

