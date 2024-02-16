Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

