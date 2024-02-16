ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.25. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

