Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.72% of Progyny worth $55,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 185,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

