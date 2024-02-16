ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.42. 1,204,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,112,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

