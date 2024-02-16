Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.25. Prothena has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

