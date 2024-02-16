Prudential PLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,270,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. 658,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,788. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.