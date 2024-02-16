Prudential PLC Buys 4,637 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.36. 255,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

