Prudential PLC Has $10.44 Million Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 164,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,376. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

