Prudential PLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 59,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,588,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,016,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

