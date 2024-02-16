Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

TMO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $549.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

