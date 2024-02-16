Prudential PLC Purchases 24,973 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.3 %

FTNT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 1,046,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

