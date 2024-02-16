Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.19.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $13.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.44. 7,999,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,800. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

