Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.39. 1,364,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

