Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.11 and its 200-day moving average is $439.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

