Prudential PLC Sells 10,671 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.22. 1,156,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,571. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

