Prudential PLC Sells 10,798 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $160.38. 642,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,699. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.