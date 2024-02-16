Prudential PLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,660. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.11 and a 200-day moving average of $439.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.