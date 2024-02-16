Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.89. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

