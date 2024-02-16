PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.77

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $130.96, with a volume of 135042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.